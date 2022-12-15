UK lake tragedy: Boy, 6, becomes fourth victim

Woman lay flowers among the tributes near to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst. (Source: Associated Press)

A six-year-old boy, who was one of the four in critical condition after falling through an icy lake in the UK, has died.

It means the incident that occurred on Babbs Mill Lake near Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday (local time) claimed the lives of all four young boys involved.

In a post to Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy."

Police say that special officers remain in contact with the family.

The other boys who died following the incident were aged 8, 10 and 11 - all four were rushed to hospital, where they passed away while in critical condition.

"No words can describe the loss & unimaginable pain being felt by the four families involved in this tragedy," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

They also said that searches around the lake had been completed, and police presence would be lifted this evening (local time). Police divers were in the lake until Tuesday, and police say there are no other missing persons reported.

The BBC is reporting that the 10-year-old who died in the incident was known locally as Jack Johnson - the other three are yet to be formally identified.

There has been an outpouring of grief across the UK following the tragic events, with a vigil being held in Kinghurst, a neighbourhood near Babbs Mill Lake.

During Monday's vigil, mourners placed lit candles and added flowers, toys and teddies to a sea of tributes at a makeshift shrine.

Marcus Brain, chair of the governing board for one of the boys' schools, told the BBC the close-knit community was struggling to process the tragedy.

"Everybody I've spoken to...are in an utter state of shock," he said.

On Wednesday (local time), Football stars John McGinn and Tyrone Mings, who play for Birmingham's Aston Villa, went to the scene and paid their respects.

"Sometimes, as we've seen with other things that have happened across the city, there are things more important than football," Mings told the BBC.

"We felt it was important to come down here, show our respects and show we were thinking about everything that has happened and the parents that are affected by it."

The boys fell through ice covering the lake as snow blanketed much of the UK, and the country recorded its coldest night of the year so far.

Scores of schools closed for a second day on Tuesday (local time) for reasons including heating failure, burst pipes and snow and ice.