4 children critical after falling into ice-covered lake in UK

Four children are in a critical condition after falling through the ice at a lake near Birmingham in the UK.

West Midlands Fire Service said it and other emergency services responded to a "water rescue incident" at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull about 2.36pm on Sunday (local time, Monday morning NZT).

The incident reportedly unfolded after the children had been playing on the ice-covered lake.

"All four were taken on blue lights to hospital," the West Midlands Ambulance Service later said.

Two of the children were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the other two were taken to Heartlands Hospital.

It is still unconfirmed how many children were involved in the incident, but Sky News says initial reports suggest there were up to six children in the water.

"On behalf of West Midlands Police, I'd like to say that we do understand how distressing this is to the wider community," Richard Harris said at a press conference, according to The Mirror.

"We, and the other emergency services, are doing everything we can to support all those involved."

There will be police presence at the lake overnight, "just in case there might have been anyone else that was involved", authorities said.

A number of areas across the UK, including the West Midlands, have seen a significant amount of snow and ice, with icy temperatures freezing lakes over.

The Met Office has put yellow warnings for snow and ice in place for North Scotland, South West England and Wales.