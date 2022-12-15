Pharmac to fund EpiPen for Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis

File image of a person using an adrenaline auto injectors

File image of a person using an adrenaline auto injectors (Source: istock.com)

Pharmac will fully fund the EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors from early next year, the Government's medicine-buying agency announced today.

It will be available for anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction – anaphylaxis – and those at serious risk.

Funding will start on February 1 and it's estimated 12,000 people will be able to access them in the first year.

After five years, it's estimated up to 17,000 people per year could access the funding.

"Pharmac would like to acknowledge everyone who submitted feedback on the consultation," Pharmac's director of operations Lisa Williams said.

"The responses were supportive of funding and offered suggestions to make sure that everyone eligible can access them. This feedback has made sure adrenaline auto-injectors will make a considerable difference to people's lives."

Applications for funding will now be accepted by any relevant practitioner, rather than just a specialist.

"We consider this better reflects the multi-disciplinary nature of our healthcare system and will support more equitable access to adrenaline auto-injectors for those who need them."

Allergy New Zealand's Mark Dixon welcomed the news.

"We know the hugely positive impact it will make on the lives of the thousands of New Zealanders living with the risk of anaphylaxis."

For those unable to access funding, EpiPen's can cost over $100 and last for 12 months.

