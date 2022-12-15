Fleeing driver tasered, pepper-sprayed, arrested in Upper Hutt

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Upper Hutt after a "lengthy high-speed journey" fleeing police.

The incident began in Pahiatua about 4.30pm yesterday, when the man allegedly left a petrol station without paying.

Police attempted to stop his vehicle in Eketāhuna but "elected to not pursue it due to the speed at which it was travelling".

"Road spikes were deployed at Carterton, and again at Te Mārua after the vehicle continued on across the Remutaka range.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was spiked a third time near Māoribank, Upper Hutt, where it collided with a member of the public's vehicle," police said.

After the collision, the man allegedly tried to carjack another vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Police tasered, pepper-sprayed and arrested him, charging him with offences related to dangerous driving.

The man is set to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

No member of the public were injured, police said.