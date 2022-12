Concern for missing Whakatāne man known as Lofty

Lofty was last seen a week ago in Murupara. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing Murupara man known as Lofty.

Lofty was last seen early on Wednesday, December 7 wearing an orange and black hoodie, grey track pants and Roman sandals, police said.

Police and Lofty's family are concerned for his wellbeing and want him to return home.

Anyone who has seen Lofty or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105.