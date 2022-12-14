Young, sick giraffe euthanised at Christchurch wildlife park

Jasiri the giraffe. (Source: Supplied)

A one-year-old giraffe has been euthanised at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch due to an untreatable bone condition.

A statement from the wildlife park said Jasiri was born at Orana in October last year and suffered a leg fracture soon after.

A treatment plan was put in place and he became a healthy active giraffe calf but recently his condition started to decline.

Jasiri had developed a condition called “avascular necrosis”, where the blood supply to the bone is restricted.

Orana said the "kindest" option for Jasiri's welfare was to be put down.

"He made a huge impression on staff and visitors who have enjoyed his cheeky, playful behaviour.

"It was a delight to watch him toss branches around his habitat and play with his favourite stick," the statement said.

"Jasiri will be greatly missed by our team who considered it an absolute privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal."