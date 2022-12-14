Young, sick giraffe euthanised at Christchurch wildlife park

4:42pm
|
1News
Jasiri the giraffe.

Jasiri the giraffe. (Source: Supplied)

A one-year-old giraffe has been euthanised at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch due to an untreatable bone condition.

A statement from the wildlife park said Jasiri was born at Orana in October last year and suffered a leg fracture soon after.

A treatment plan was put in place and he became a healthy active giraffe calf but recently his condition started to decline.

Jasiri had developed a condition called “avascular necrosis”, where the blood supply to the bone is restricted.

Orana said the "kindest" option for Jasiri's welfare was to be put down.

"He made a huge impression on staff and visitors who have enjoyed his cheeky, playful behaviour.

"It was a delight to watch him toss branches around his habitat and play with his favourite stick," the statement said.

"Jasiri will be greatly missed by our team who considered it an absolute privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal."

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Australia shaves one year off citizenship pathway for Kiwis

Australia shaves one year off citizenship pathway for Kiwis

41 mins ago

Two men charged after Timaru property raids

0:36

Two men charged after Timaru property raids

52 mins ago

Westland council exec found guilty of corruption and bribery

Westland council exec found guilty of corruption and bribery

4:42pm

Young, sick giraffe euthanised at Christchurch wildlife park

Young, sick giraffe euthanised at Christchurch wildlife park

4:27pm

Eight convicted in France for 2016 Bastille Day truck massacre

Eight convicted in France for 2016 Bastille Day truck massacre

4:13pm

Taupō quake magnitude raised after nearly 700 aftershocks

0:22

Taupō quake magnitude raised after nearly 700 aftershocks
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Two men charged after Timaru property raids

Dunedin care home resident hit and killed by reversing truck

Researcher spots 10 juvenile great white sharks in Tauranga Harbour

8 hoiho hatch at Dunedin Wildlife Hospital in world-first