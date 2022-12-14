Fourth death possibly linked to Covid vaccine - health ministry

A syringe is drawn up with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

An independent board monitoring the safety of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines says it can't rule out that another person's death may be linked to the Pfizer jab.

However, the safety board emphasises the benefits of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 greatly outweigh the risk of rare side effects.

The Ministry of Health said it is the fourth such death in New Zealand since vaccinations began in the country in February 2021. Nearly 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Aotearoa.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board first reviewed the death in March 2022 and again a month later.

At the time, there was insufficient information to determine the potential role of the vaccine in the death.

The board met again last month to reconsider the case after receiving further information.

The person who died had myocarditis at the time of death.

This led the board to conclude the development of myocarditis in the person was possibly due to the Pfizer vaccine.

"It’s important to note this case is with the Coroner who is still investigating the cause of death," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are usually caused by viral infections, including Covid-19. It is a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.