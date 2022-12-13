Rapid payments for victims of state care abuse begin

Faster payments to those who were subject to abuse in state care have started to be paid.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the phased roll-out of claim payments had started, with those who are unwell, aged over 70 or have waited the longest being prioritised.

"Rapid payments recognise the additional stress to abuse survivors from having to wait several years, in many cases, for their claims to be resolved," Hipkins said.

"Rapid payments are not part of the new, independent redress system – they are being run by existing claims agencies. They are one of several priority steps being taken to improve the Government's support for abuse survivors while the new system is developed, with close survivor involvement."

The first set of 3000 claims are being handled by the Ministry of Social Development - with rapid payment offers made to 21 survivors, of which 16 have accepted.

People can chose the rapid payment or go through an individualised assessment.

"Rapid payments are possible because they do not require detailed individual assessments," Sepuloni said.

"Claimants will only have to confirm basic details, and then their files will be reviewed for key points such as their length of time in care and placements in particular programmes.

“Survivors will be able to choose whether to go through a rapid payment process. This will ensure survivors can determine the path that works best for them."

Hipkins said an announcement on an apology to survivors of abuse in care will be made in the new year.