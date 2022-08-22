Abuse in Care: Oranga Tamariki boss to 'be held to account'

The response of Oranga Tamariki to the abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults at the abuse in care inquiry has been criticised by survivors.

The agency's acting chief executive, Chappie Te Kani, took the stand before commissioners on Monday to answer questions about the failings of the organisation, including more recent ones.

Te Kani made several acknowledgements, including, "that the care and protection system between 1950 and 1999 did not always ensure that children were kept safe from harm".

But survivors felt he stopped short of apologising, and he failed to admit the abuse they say is still happening now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen-year-old Ihorangi Reweti-Peters said: "It's not just happening between 1950 to 1999, it's still contemporary."

Neta Kerepeti, who faced abuse as a child beginning in 1974, said: "C happie will be held to account for his responsibility in the transformation of Oranga Tamariki."

She said when she was going through the system her voice was never heard and her whānau and community weren't part of the process.

"At no point in time in my experience, were they ever included, so that should have been happening back then, and it should be part of the transformation today."

Te Kani acknowledged the need for Oranga Tamariki to be less at the centre of the process.

"Oranga Tamariki has by nature of the work been the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

"Ultimately where we want to get to is shifting that process further towards the whānau being at the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our focus is on enabling families to create their own solutions for ensuring the care and protection of their children, including ensuring they have the support they need."

He spoke about the agency's 'Future Direction Plan' that was set out in September and looked forward to the next two to five years.

As he discussed the goals of that in the hearing though, a survivor in the public gallery reacted yelling, "Tell the truth."

Reweti-Peters said survivors listening to the evidence were feeling emotional and tense.

He was disappointed with the discussion around the plan, as he feels there's been nine months where it's been in the mix, yet he's seen no change.

Te Kani said: "I am committed to the journey in front of us to transform the system and never repeat the past.

"I am confident that the future direction of Oranga Tamariki is the right one, however Oranga Tamariki cannot do this alone and there are opportunities for tamariki, whānau, partners and particularly survivors of abuse in state care to play an active role in directly influencing how we give effect to the change activities that are underway."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Royal Commission of Inquiry is yet to be completed, the Government is pushing ahead with its own legislative changes.

A bill changing the monitoring of Oranga Tamariki will have it's final reading on Tuesday.

Voyce Whakarongo Mai, an advocacy group, is concerned about the move.

Spokesperson Tupua Urlich said: "Unfortunately, we have a government that is determined to do what it wants, regardless of what the Royal Commission says... as they're taking the independence away from the monitoring of Oranga Tamariki and bringing it closer to direct political influence."

Oranga Tamariki has two more days of questioning ahead.