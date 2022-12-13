Grounded Kiwis call for Govt apology over MIQ findings

Grounded Kiwis have called for an apology from the Government over the allocation system for MIQ.

It follows the Chief Ombudsman yesterday releasing his findings from an investigation into how the system was run.

Peter Boshier said "we ended up with a lottery" and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) acted "unreasonably".

On Breakfast this morning, Grounded Kiwis spokesperson Alexandra Birt said she didn't just want an apology from MBIE but from the wider Government as well.

"I think the report is the first time that people that have been impacted by the MIQ system feel that they've been heard and that they've been seen," Birt said.

"The Ombudsman referred to the 270 complaints that he received, a lot of people in our network probably wouldn't have even known that a complaint to the Ombudsman was an option.

"So, I'm guessing that significantly more would have had grievances and causes to make such complaints."

Some people had "heartbreaking" experiences as a result of the system, Birt added.

"In terms of next steps from here, we very much want an apology.

"And it goes beyond just MBIE as well, to the wider Government.

"We want the prime minister and we want the Government to acknowledge...'we accept that we got it wrong and we apologise'."