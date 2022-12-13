Dave Chappelle announces first NZ show, phones banned from venue

Provocative US comedian Dave Chapelle will be bringing his stand-up comedy show to Aotearoa for the first time in 2023, where phones will be taken off everyone looking for a laugh.

Comedian Dave Chappelle. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Chappelle, who is best known for his satirical sketch comedy series Chappelle's show, will take the stage at Spark Arena in Auckland on Saturday February 18.

For patrons, this show will be different from other stand-up performances, as cellphones, smartwatches, and cameras will be banned from the venue.

In a statement, Spark Arena said that phones and smart watches will be taken off guests upon arrival and secured in pouches for the entire show - they’ll get them back at the end.

“Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience,” the statement read.

Chappelle has proven to be a controversial figure over the years, with allegations of transphobia and anti-Semitism being fired his way.

He hit the headlines overnight, when he invited Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk on stage.

Tickets go on sale on December 16 from Ticketmaster.