Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

A 17-day vehicle ban will be in place at Muriwai Beach heading into the new year, Auckland Council announced today.

Public safety and fire risks are the reasons vehichle access will be closed, says Auckland Council. (Source: Auckland Council)

The ban will be in place from 8am, Friday ,December 30 until 8am, Monday, January 16.

The council's Chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee, Councillor Richard Hills, says fire risks this season and public safety are the reasons behind the restrictions.

“Aucklanders love going out to Muriwai and enjoying the beach and the surrounding area. We want people to enjoy themselves and to get home safely,” he says.

Regional Parks Manager Scott De Silva agrees with the decision, noting the increased number of visitors during the holidays.

“Over the Christmas and New Year period, visitor numbers to Muriwai swell significantly. This includes families and their young children. Removing vehicles at the busiest time on the beach makes sense for all parties involved,” he says.

Auckland Council says the popular beach will still be accessible on foot, but vehicles must be parked in one of the Muriwai Regional Park car parks or near a beach access point.