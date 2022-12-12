Repairs to begin on SH1 near Auckland after newly laid road comes unstuck

Part of State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley, north of Auckland, will be repaired tonight after newly laid chip seal "failed" on Saturday, leaving multiple motorists with chunks of it stuck to their tyres.

A man uses a roadside marker post to scrape chip seal off one of his tyres in the Dome Valley SH1. (Source: Yvette White)

The chip seal surface stripped due to heavy overnight rain and warm weather, "causing the bitumen to bleed and chipseal stick to vehicle tyres".

Numerous cars had to pull over, with video showing drivers using anything they could to scrape the chip seal off their wheels.

Fulton Hogan's Simon Dyne has apologised for the incident.

"Fulton Hogan will continue with repair work on other sections of the road where some of the loose bitumen chip has been tracked onto adjacent road sections. All other planned general maintenance and repairs activities will also be taking place as scheduled."

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the recent chip seal resealing work had fallen short of expectations.

Permanent repair work would begin tonight, amid ongoing nightly closures on SH1 between Wellsford and Warkworth.

Traffic was being managed in the meantime.

The NZTA encourages anyone who has received damage to their vehicle as a result of the issue to lodge a compensation claim with Fulton Hogan. This can be done by emailing Fulton Hogan or by phoning 09 4700 718.