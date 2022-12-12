Pair caught poaching seafood from Gisborne marine reserve

Two people have been caught after poaching a "quantity of crayfish and kina" within a marine reserve in Gisborne last week.

A crayfish (file image). (Source: istock.com)

It comes after East Coast Police discovered the poaching after spotting suspicious activity in the Te Tapuwae O Rongokako Marine Reserve last month.

On November 8, 45 live spiny red rock lobsters were found by a police dog "stashed in the bush", the Department of Conservation's director for the office of regulatory services, Steve Taylor, said.

"Fishery officers believe these rock lobsters were hidden in this way for the poachers to return and collect later."

The Ministry for Primary Industries' regional manager of fisheries compliance, Adam Plumstead, said the pair were caught after the Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries and the police joined forces to monitor and address the ongoing issue of poaching in the reserve.

"We joined forces and this week caught two people at the marine reserve in possession of a quantity of crayfish and kina," Plumstead said.

"Our job is to protect fishing resources and there is no excuse for fishing in a marine reserve."

The crayfish were seized and returned alive into the marine reserve.

The matter has been passed to the DOC compliance team for further investigation.

Under the Marine Reserves Act 1971 it is illegal to take any marine life from a marine reserve, and offending can be punishable by up to three months imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offending.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on marine reserves have been advised to contact DOC at 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468), and suspected poaching activity to MPI at 0800 476 224.