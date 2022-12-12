Pair caught poaching seafood from Gisborne marine reserve

Source: 1News

Two people have been caught after poaching a "quantity of crayfish and kina" within a marine reserve in Gisborne last week.

A crayfish (file image).

A crayfish (file image). (Source: istock.com)

It comes after East Coast Police discovered the poaching after spotting suspicious activity in the Te Tapuwae O Rongokako Marine Reserve last month.

On November 8, 45 live spiny red rock lobsters were found by a police dog "stashed in the bush", the Department of Conservation's director for the office of regulatory services, Steve Taylor, said.

"Fishery officers believe these rock lobsters were hidden in this way for the poachers to return and collect later."

The Ministry for Primary Industries' regional manager of fisheries compliance, Adam Plumstead, said the pair were caught after the Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries and the police joined forces to monitor and address the ongoing issue of poaching in the reserve.

"We joined forces and this week caught two people at the marine reserve in possession of a quantity of crayfish and kina," Plumstead said.

"Our job is to protect fishing resources and there is no excuse for fishing in a marine reserve."

The crayfish were seized and returned alive into the marine reserve.

The matter has been passed to the DOC compliance team for further investigation.

Under the Marine Reserves Act 1971 it is illegal to take any marine life from a marine reserve, and offending can be punishable by up to three months imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offending.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on marine reserves have been advised to contact DOC at 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468), and suspected poaching activity to MPI at 0800 476 224.

New ZealandAnimalsEnvironmentGisborne

Popular Stories

1

Girl, 3, dies after 'multiple errors' at rural medical centre

2

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

3

Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

4

Two men sought after stabbing near Christchurch mall

5

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

6

Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

Latest Stories

Govt to block Wairarapa Māori from having power station returned - report

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

NASA's Orion capsule splashes down from test flight to moon

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Microplastics dropping from the sky onto Auckland

Related Stories

Govt to block Wairarapa Māori from having power station returned - report

Microplastics dropping from the sky onto Auckland

Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

Forestry firm to pay $355,000 over failure that led to flood damage