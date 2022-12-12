Football Ferns to be based in Auckland during next year's World Cup

New Zealand's Football Ferns will be based in Auckland for the FIFA Women’s World Cup which is being held in Australia and New Zealand and will kick off in July next year.

Gabi Rennie of New Zealand contests possession with Hyeri Kim of South Korea during the 1-1 draw in Christchurch last month. (Source: Photosport)

The official base for the Football Ferns was confirmed this afternoon by FIFA, along with the temporary homes for most of the other 31 teams in the tournament which starts on July 20 when New Zealand play Norway at Eden Park.

It is the first time in women’s World Cup history that nations will have dedicated team bases, which include a training site and accommodation.

The USA and Norway are also based in Auckland, with Japan staying in Christchurch, Spain in Palmerston North, the Netherlands in Tauranga and Sweden in Wellington.

The three teams that will qualify via the play-off tournament in February will select their bases after qualification.

“Our mission for the FIFA women’s World Cup 2023 is to go ‘beyond greatness’, and to do that we must provide elite environments for the 32 teams to train, rest, and recover,” FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.

“With great support from our host countries, governments, and host cities, FIFA will provide each team with a world-class training and preparation environment, enabling them to focus on their performances at the tournament while at the same time offering them the chance to connect with people and communities where they are based.

“FIFA is committed to enhancing the standards and conditions for teams at each FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the introduction of dedicated team base camps is a clear demonstration of that commitment and our drive to grow and develop women’s football.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 is the first to be co-hosted, the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and the first with 32 teams – up from 24 in 2019.

Football Ferns’ draw:

July 20 v Norway at Eden Park, Auckland.

July 25 v Philippines at Wellington Stadium.

July 30 v Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium.