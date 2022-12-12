Ardern says Luxon 'stereotyped generation' with garage comment

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says National leader Christopher Luxon "stereotyped a generation" with his South Auckland garages comment.

It comes after Luxon claimed gang life might look attractive to youth congregating in South Auckland garages when asked how National would tackle youth crime in a recent interview.

"If you’re sitting in a garage in South Auckland with your two brothers and you’re thinking about life and where you’re going, consciously or unconsciously, the gang life looks pretty attractive," he said.

Ardern was asked about his comments at today's post-Cabinet address.

"When I saw the impassioned response by Minister Sio I can absolutely see why, to stereotype an entire generation in that way is just wrong," Ardern said.

The Prime Minister was referencing Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio's outraged response to Luxon's comments in media this morning.

"Stay out of my South Auckland garage Chris Luxon," Newstalk ZB reported Sio said.

"Garages are places of family gatherings, for worshipping, funerals, 21st birthdays, Christmas celebrations."

Ardern then read out further comment from Sio this afternoon.

"Luxon doesn't know South Auckland young people, because the majority are good and law abiding, who listen to their parents and give back to their communities through sport and the church and live good lives," she quoted.

Ardern ended by saying: "That is what I know young South Auckland people to be as well".