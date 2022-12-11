New Zealand men's and women's teams in semifinals of Cape Town sevens

Source: 1News

The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams are through to the semifinals of the Cape Town sevens after comfortable quarter-final victories.

All Blacks sevens player Amanaki Nicole steps past Valentin Grille of Uruguay in their Cape Town sevens quarter-final.

All Blacks sevens player Amanaki Nicole steps past Valentin Grille of Uruguay in their Cape Town sevens quarter-final. (Source: Photosport)

In the men’s competition, New Zealand and USA will meet in the last four (kick-off 2.24am tomorrow NZT) and Samoa will take on hosts South Africa.

The New Zealand women will play Ireland in their semifinal (kick-off 10.24pm tonight NZT).

In the men’s quarter-finals, Moses Leo led the way with a hat-trick of tries as New Zealand defeated Uruguay 50-0.

New Zealand qualified for the quarters after a shock pool loss to Spain first up and victories over Kenya and Argentina.

In the quarter-final, Caleb Tangitau scored two tries and Che Clarke and Roderick Solo also crossed.

The women’s Cup quarter-finals began with New Zealand dominating Canada 50-5.

Canada went 5-0 up, but that jolted New Zealand into action and Jazmin Felix-Hotham (2), Michaela Blyde (2), Kelly Brazier, Jorja Miller, Manaia Nuku and Risi Pouri-Lane scored tries.

Australia and the USA are in the other women’s semifinal and the Aussies appear hot favourites for more success after beating Great Britain 38-0 in their quarter-final.

Australia have not conceded a point in Cape Town. They won last weekend’s tournament in Dubai.

The New Zealand women qualified for the quarters after beating Brazil, Great Britain and Fiji in pool play.

Fiji led the Black Ferns sevens 14-12 at halftime, but second-half tries by Risi Pouri-Lane and Jazmin Felix-Hotham along with two conversions from Tyla Nathan-Wong got New Zealand over the line 26-21.

