Summer of roadworks on the way - AA

We're in for a summer of roadworks and Kiwis need to plan accordingly.

That's the advice of AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen.

Asked whether road-users can count on a buffer above the speed limit this summer, Thomsen told Seven Sharp: "There's been a traditional view in New Zealand that people can go up to 10 kilometres over and they thought that was OK. That has changed.

"Anybody who's factoring in a buffer or some extra on top of the speed limit, they need to change their thinking."

He added that Kiwis can expect "the biggest season of roadworks that there's ever been in New Zealand".

"The good news about that is we're gonna get some work done that we really need to get done, to get our roads back up to the standard they should be," he said.

"The not-so-good news that people are just going to have to prepare for is, it's going to mean a lot more cones and worksites out there when you're going away on your summer roadie, so factor that in."

Thomsen said that he never sets a specific arrival time when he's driving over Christmas.

Instead, he aims for a general range - and for "an enjoyable trip as well as a safe trip".

"You're going to need to allow even more time when you're travelling this summer."

