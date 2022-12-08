Pharmac to fund Spinraza treatment for rare genetic disorder

Pharmac has approved funding for Spinraza (nusinersen), a treatment for young Kiwis living with the rare genetic disorder of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Surgical doctor looking at radiological spinal x-ray. (Source: istock.com)

It is the first medicine for SMA funded in New Zealand.

In its most severe forms, SMA can cause paralysis and difficulty breathing and swallowing, primarily affecting babies and children.

Paediatric patients aged 18 and under who have infantile or childhood onset spinal muscular atrophy and meet the criteria will receive the funded Spinraza drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The option of a treatment allows families so much hope when they're dealing with the news of this devastating diagnosis," paediatric neurologist Dr Gina O'Grady said.

The treatment will be rolled out to an estimated 30 to 50 young people in the first year, beginning January 1, 2023.

Pharmac's director of operations Lisa Williams said the decision "will make a substantial difference to people's lives".

Additional funding announcements

Pharmac also announced it will fund meningococcal B vaccine Bexsero to protect more young people against the disease.

It said children aged up to 12 months and people aged 13 to 25 who are entering into or in their first year of specified close-living situations will now receive the vaccine.

The roll-out will occur in March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmac also announced it will fund an oral version of vinorelbine, a chemotherapy medicine used to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells.

It will be funded and available from May 1, 2023.

"We heard from the consultation feedback that this is a more convenient treatment option and will have a positive impact for people and their whānau, particularly those who live further away from hospital," Williams said.

"This decision will allow these people to spend less time in hospital and spend more time with their whānau, doing activities they love."