'Suspicious item' draws explosives team to Nelson street

The Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal is on its way to Nelson due to a "suspicious item".

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The explosives team is currently driving to Nelson from Christchurch, an NZDF spokesperson said.

Police closed roads in response to reports of a "suspicious item" on Kerr St, Nelson, about 1.15pm this afternoon.

The public has been advised to avoid the area for the meantime as Kerr St, Konini St and Gloucester St are closed.

Rutherford St and Vanguard St are unaffected by the closures, police said.