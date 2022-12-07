Enviro minister 'failed' to keep waterways clean - Māori lawyer

Newly appointed Māori environmental lawyer Kiri Danielle has challenged Environment Minister David Parker to "do better" in fighting for climate change issues.

By Te Okiwa McLean, Ethan Oneroa

In 2020, Parker announced changes to improve the quality of the country's lakes. This included lowering the amount of nitrogen allowed in waterways.

Speaking to Te Karere, Danielle claimed the minister had failed to clean one of the country's most polluted lakes – Lake Horowhenua.

"What he did instead was he chose to go with the agriculture and allow agriculture to keep pumping in their toxins into that lake."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer also claimed Parker failed to protect Lake Horowhenua and all waterways in Aotearoa.

"Our tangata whenua have got every right to be upset about what’s going on there, they've been calls through local, regional council and there's just no one coming up with imminent solutions."

Parker agreed that Lake Horowhenua is in a "terrible state" and said he is open to working with Danielle on creating solutions to the issues.

"We always like to work with people who are trying to make things better."

Danielle said she would enjoy working with Parker in putting Papatūānuku first.