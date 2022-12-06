New game helps young neurodiverse people get ready for flatting

Learning to live with flatmates may soon get easier for neurodiverse and intellectualy disabled youth, all thanks to a new simulation game.

Stand Tall teaches gamers vital skills about moving out of home, creating a budget and having healthy relationships with flatmates.

"It's [about] all the challenges you might face along the way," one player told Seven Sharp, adding that in their virtual flat, "no-one eats my chocolate fudge ice-cream".

"The four different flatmates have very different personalities," said Melanie Langlotz of InGame, who helped IHC develop Stand Tall.

"One is a bit of a trickster and might play jokes on you, which is our intro to scams and being wary."

IHC general manager communications, Gina Rogers, says the game has been two years in the making and first came about after being approached by the Holdsworth Charitable Trust.

"[They] said there was really something missing in terms of supporting people with intellectual disabilities or neurodiversity from learning how to manage money. There's no better way of doing it and getting to young people than by developing an app or a game."

Though the game is designed with a particular audience in mind, Rogers says nobody gets left behind once they press start.

"The good thing about something that's developed for people with intellectual disabilities or neurodiversity is that it includes all of us. So the issue is really where things are developed without people like that in mind, so this can be for everyone."

The game officially launches on Thursday but is available now on PC, Android and Apple devices.