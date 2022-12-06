McDonald's chocolate soft serve to get NZ trial

Source: 1News

McDonald's will be trialling chocolate flavoured soft serve ice cream at select restaurants next year.

McDonald's chocolate soft serve.

McDonald's chocolate soft serve. (Source: McDonald's)

Chocolate lovers will be rejoicing at the news, with vanilla currently being the only soft serve ice cream option at the fast food chain.

A new McFlurry flavour is also being introduced as part of the summer range.

"Dessert fans will be excited about the introduction of the McFlurry with Caramilk Hokey Pokey," a McDonald's spokesperson told 1News.

Other items are also being reintroduced as part of the "summer range" from tomorrow.

"Grand Big Mac and Mac Jr are back to complete the Mac family, along with the return of chocolate and Milky Bar McDip, and Mac n Cheese bites."

However, the chocolate soft serve trial dates and locations are still under wraps.

"New Zealand isn’t getting the chocolate soft serve that is being launched in Australia, but it is a product we’ll be trialling at some restaurants in early 2023."

