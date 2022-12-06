Kendrick Lamar cancels Auckland show over 'scheduling conflict'

Source: 1News

Kendrick Lamar has cancelled one of his two Auckland shows over a "scheduling conflict".

Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar. (Source: Getty)

The US rapper was due to play at Spark Arena on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

In an email to concertgoers tonight, Ticketmaster confirmed his Saturday concert has been cancelled.

"Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, the Kendrick Lamar – Big Steppers tour date scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Spark Arena has been cancelled," it reads.

"All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund."

Ticketmaster says there are still limited tickets available for the Friday concert, insinuating that one will still go ahead.

