Cheers actress Kirstie Alley dies aged 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died aged 71, her family announced today.

Kirstie Alley pictured in 2019.

Kirstie Alley pictured in 2019. (Source: Getty)

She had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Alley appeared in many shows and movies, but was best known for her work on Cheers and Veronica's Closet.

She became a household name for her role as Rebecca Howe in US sitcom Cheers, opposite Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson.

Alley appeared on the show from 1987 to 1993. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on the sitcom.

Her new-found fame also propelled her to the big screen, with roles in Hollywood movies including Look Who's Talking and Village of the Damned.

She again had a popular TV role when starring in Veronica's Closet from 1997 to 2000.

