Black Ferns given hero's welcome at Tauranga rugby tournament

The World Cup-winning Black Ferns have received a hero's welcome at a Rippa Rugby tournament in Tauranga today.

The players and the cup, now named Nancy, were greeted by hundreds of fans.

The stars signed cards, Crocs and even foreheads as eager supporters scrambled for a glimpse of the Ferns.

They were in Tauranga as part of a 'Thank You Aotearoa' tour.

"The hours I've spent signing things, ay? I've signed some pretty weird things," star winger Ruby Tui said.

"I must say though, there's been a pretty pop in fashion of Crocs, like I've signed so many Crocs, all sorts of body parts. Lots of foreheads – they seem to be in at the moment."

The Black Ferns will now make their way to Wellington, where a celebration will be held on Parliament's lawn later this month.