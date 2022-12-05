6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Samoa

Source: 1News

A tsunami advisory has been issued in Samoa after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake was felt.

The earthquake's location.

The earthquake's location. (Source: NOAA)

The quake was hit at 8:24am local time, with the Samoan Meteorology Service saying it took place 184 kilometres southwest of Apia with a depth of 10km.

American Samoa initially issued an advisory, but it has now been cancelled.

The Samoa Observer is reporting that buildings shook as Samoans were on their way to work and school.

In a statement, the Government has asked all people living in low-lying coastal areas to stay away from beaches and coastal areas until the extent of the situation is known.

So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.

More to come.

