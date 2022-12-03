Ruby Tui almost upstages Santa at Greymouth Christmas parade

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui had quite the festive homecoming today as she joined Greymouth's Santa Parade, nearly upstaging Father Christmas himself.

The rugby star joined Santa on his float.
She signed copies of her new book, Straight Up.
Much of the community went all out for the well-attended parade.
Only one attendee didn't share in the Christmas cheer.
West Coasters turned out in their droves to celebrate Tui and bathe in her success.

Scaling the tinsel-draped sleigh, she is perhaps one of the only New Zealanders who could have drawn more attention than Santa.

“I've never seen that many people come out in Greymouth it feels like there was Hokitika and Nelson out too,” Tui told 1News.

“I saw people I went to school with, played netball with, I even saw my music teacher,” Tui said.

Fans crowded the West Cost hero, her signature highly sought after – on drink bottles, books – even foreheads.

“See the heights they can reach - being a kid growing up on the West Coast, you know the world is endless - kids on the West Coast can do anything,” Mayor, Tania Gibson said.

Tui was clearly elated she accepted Santa’s invitation.

“I even got given a little taonga here - that’s really special for me from the local iwi. Really special, I'm so glad I came back,” she said.

