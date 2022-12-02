Meet the craftsman bringing old, damaged books back to life

Source: 1News

A 'craftsman book repair specialist' in Upper Hutt is bringing sentimental books damaged through the generations back to life.

"The job I do is very important because everybody in the world has got their favourite book," Bill Tito told Seven Sharp.

He began his career 60 years ago, after his parents "arranged, without telling me, an apprenticeship at Parliament buildings as a bookbinder".

Now, people send him books from all over the world in the hopes of restoring their treasures to their former glory.

He's resurrected everything from bibles and dictionaries, to Shakespeare and children's books.

"I've probably seen more bibles than the Pope," he said.

Tito said he knows "every book that comes in, almost instantly, what it will look like when it goes out".

Some of his customers have become so overwhelmed after seeing the restored books that they "actually cry in front of me", Tito said.

"It's little miracles happening all the time."

New ZealandArts and CultureWellington

Popular Stories

1

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

2

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

3

Two people die after crash near Levin

4

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

Latest Stories

Politics of Three Waters has 'drowned out' health needs - scientists

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

Red hot Breakers make it five wins in a row

Fresh appeal in probe of Mongrel Mob-linked Invercargill shootings

World Cup chaos: Germany out, Japan top group by beating Spain

Related Stories

Porirua man fulfils promise to late grandmother with va’a launch

Man arrested after person injured in Wellington stabbing

Photos: Christmas magic lights up Auckland CBD

Police restrain 15 properties connected alleged burglary ring