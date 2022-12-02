FIFA WC: England star bizarrely slammed in Ghanaian parliament

A Ghanaian MP has slammed England's Harry Maguire, unfavourably comparing Ghana's Vice President to the footballer.

England's Harry Maguire at a press conference in Qatar. (Source: Associated Press)

Laughter rung out across the West African country's parliament as the opposition's Isaac Adongo called VP Mahamudu Bawumia an "economic Maguire" who scores own goals and is a threat to his own team.

Maguire, who plays for Manchester United, has come under close scrutiny since his reportedly £80 million (NZ$154m) transfer from Leicester City in 2019. Transfermarkt, a footballing data analysis website, lists his value today at £26 million (NZ$50m).

Adongo said during a budget address to the vice president: "There is a player like you in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire that is playing for Manchester United.

Bawumia is ‘Economic Maguire’, he is scoring own goals - MP, Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo. #AMShow pic.twitter.com/fMvOLaCLHs — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 1, 2022

"He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United's defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents.

"Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them."

He went on to say Bawumia "is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them".

England play Senegal in a round of 16 match on Monday at 8am.