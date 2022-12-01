Royal racism scandal: Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

The royal family has been caught in scandal this morning after Lady Susan Hussey, an honorary member of the royal household, resigned following accusations of racism for repeatedly asking a black British national where she was from.

Lady Susan Hussey with Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Getty)

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

Lady Susan was accused by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage, where she was from, despite the fact that Fulani was born in England.

"No, what part of Africa are YOU from?" the Lady allegedly asked.

The conversation has thrown Lady Susan into the public eye and seen her resign her position.

While many are only just learning about Lady Susan now, she’s actually been an important fixture of “The Firm” for over 60 years.

Charity leader Ngozi Fulani, centre left, attends a reception held by Britain's Camilla. (Source: Associated Press)

So who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan was Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting for 60 years. This meant that her job was to be the Queen’s personal helper - she would accompany the late monarch as she went about her daily duties and performed at public engagements.

Hussey was one of seven ladies in waiting the Queen had during her life; she was nicknamed the “number one head girl” due to the central role she played in the royal household.

Hussey could frequently be seen with the Queen, and when Prince Phillip died, she was one of the only guests to be invited to his funeral due to Covid restrictions.

In 2013 she was promoted to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order during the year's Queen's Birthday Honours for her service to the crown.

Throughout her life in court, she grew very close with King Charles - to the point where he asked her to be the godmother of his eldest son William, The Prince of Wales.

Lady Susan with the royal family during Prince Williams confirmation. (Source: Getty)

A spokesperson for William said, "racism has no place in our society” following the scandal.

Lady Susan's circle also goes far beyond that of the royal family.

She was married to Baron Marmaduke Hussey, the former chairman of the board of governors for the BBC, who died in 2006.

The pair featured in an episode of the hit Netflix drama The Crown, where they were played by Richard Cordery and Haydn Gwynne.

She has two children, with her daughter Kathrine Elizabeth following her mother's footsteps and is one of Queen Camilla’s companions.