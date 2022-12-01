Police seize $10m worth of cannabis in massive drug busts

Police have seized more than $10 million worth of cannabis in massive drug busts targeting growing operations in Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

Large scale cannabis operation shut down by police. (Source: Supplied)

Police also seized more than $17 million worth of assets in its operation, code named Bush.

The seizures come after a police investigation into the illegal cultivation of cannabis began at a rural property in the "mid North".

Police said more than 6500 cannabis plants were destroyed at one Counties Manukau property under another operation, code named Peruvian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer looks on at cannabis grow-op. (Source: Supplied)

"In a related Operation Bush search in Waikato, an excess of one thousand cannabis plants were seized and destroyed at a local factory, which had recently been converted into a property specialising in growing the plants," Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill said.

"As a result of four search warrants executed this week, six people, aged between 37 and 54, have been arrested in relation to Operation Peruvian and have appeared in the Kaikohe District Court."

Police said a total of 34 people have been arrested in Operation Bush and Operation Peruvian, with more than 100 charges laid.

"These are significant restraints involving millions of dollars' worth of property, assets, vehicles and cash, and they highlight the ongoing work by police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country," Dunhill said.