Waikato Police are seeking the public's help locating a man believed to be "armed and dangerous", who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Aaron Hamiora, also known as Goon. (Source: New Zealand Police )

Aaron Hamiora, also known as Goon, is "known to be violent", police said on Facebook today.

Police say the 37-year-old "should not be approached".

Anyone with sightings or information has been asked to call police.