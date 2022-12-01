Man arrested after person injured in Wellington stabbing

A man has been arrested after a person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Wellington this evening.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on Lambton Quay just before 8pm.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man has since been taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police were able to respond swiftly and make an arrest after members of the public immediately reported the incident," police said.

"We understand this incident is unsettling for the community and can reassure the public that Police will respond and hold offenders accountable for their actions."

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with wounding with intent to injure.