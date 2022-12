Police are searching for a man missing after falling into the water while fishing in Waikato this afternoon.

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called to the scene off Pukerewa Rd, in Matira, about 3.30pm.

Three men had been fishing in the area when one slipped on the rocks and fell into the water.

One man was treated for injuries at the scene, while another remains outstanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fixed wing aircraft is carrying out aerial searches of the area.

The search remains ongoing.