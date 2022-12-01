Head Hunters member charged after Auckland school lockdowns

A Head Hunters gang member is facing a "raft of charges" after a firearms incident that put a number of Auckland schools into lockdown last week.

Police said the 34-year-old man was arrested late yesterday over the November 21 incident.

"He is facing a raft of serious charges, including unlawful possession of ammunition and doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams said.

"The man is now before the Waitākere District Court."

Huapai District School, Kumeu. (Google Maps).

Two schools in northwest Auckland were put into emergency lockdown in the morning of November 21 after gunshots were reported in the area.

Two schools on Auckland's North Shore were later put into lockdown as police descended on an address in Beach Haven as part of inquiries into the earlier incident in Huapai.