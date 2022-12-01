Dave Letele on a mission to give kids in hospital Christmas cheer

Community advocate Dave 'Buttabean' Letele is taking on his most important assignment yet – giving kids in hospital a Christmas to remember.

The former boxer told Seven Sharp his "first memory of Christmas was actually the police raiding my house and stealing – well, confiscating – all our Christmas presents.

"So like a lot of families, Christmas can be a very tough time."

Now, Buttabean Motivation's joined forces with the Middlemore Foundation on a mission to help 6000 kids and their whanau at Auckland's Kidz First Children's Hospital have a Christmas full of cheer.

"No kids should miss out on Christmas. Things are so tough at the moment, right? Can you imagine things being tough and then having a sick child to look after with long-term conditions?" he said.

"We just want to put a smile on their face, have them have something to open on Christmas morning and that's what we're trying to do."

Letele's calling on Kiwis with a dollar or cent to spare to donate towards food and presents for the children and their families.

"If you can help, you should. If we all live this way, this world would be a better place," he said.

To donate to the cause, click here.