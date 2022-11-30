US Air Force to reveal 'most advanced military aircraft ever'

The US Air Force is set to reveal what it calls the "most advanced military aircraft ever" this week.

B-21 Raider artists impression. (Source: Northrop Grumman)

The B-21 Raider is a stealth aircraft that can be used for long-range conventional and nuclear missions.

"The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence," Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems said in a statement.

"The Raider showcases the dedication and skills of the thousands of people working every day to deliver this aircraft."

B-21 Raider artist impression. (Source: Northrop Grumman)

According to Fox News the aircraft will cost around US$2 billion each.

The aircraft will be unveiled at an invite only event on Saturday NZ time.