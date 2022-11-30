New emissions reduction projects announced at Fieldays

Politicians have today announced new emissions reduction projects as the Southern Hemisphere's largest agriculture show returned to Hamilton this year.

Fieldays was initially scheduled for mid-June but was postponed in March due to the Omicron outbreak and supply chain disruptions.

As staffing issues in the sector continue to mount, one of the highlights on display was automation.

"In Australasia we've got 95 robots going in in the next year," Lely Dairy New Zealand's Paul Gilling said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politicians were also at the event, where they took the opportunity to announce the latest investments in emissions reduction projects, including $7.8 million to develop a methane-reducing capsule for livestock, $2.2 million to breed lower-methane rams and $6 million for greenhouse gas measuring equipment and infrastructure.

Between Government and business, at least $170 million will be invested in other projects over the next four years.

"I'm absolutely confident that with these projects and many others that will pop up between now and 2030, that we will reach the 10% target and go beyond that," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said.

But convincing farmers to get on board could be the biggest challenge.

"I think there's gonna be a big rebellion soon with farmers who've just had enough," one man said.

"We are the biggest earners for the country and getting the worst treatment, really."