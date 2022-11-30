Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumours, reveals she has ovarian cyst

Source: 1News

US model Hailey Bieber has denied pregnancy rumours, revealing she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple".

Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber. (Source: Getty)

Hailey, 26, posted a photo of her stomach to Instagram saying: "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

"It's not a baby".

The model described the condition as "painful and achy" saying she feels "bloated and crampy and emotional."

"Anyways...I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻".

Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber. (Source: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Hailey and Justin Bieber said they been brought closer together by their health scares.

Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in March and said she was still suffering the effects in July.

Meanwhile Justin revealed he is suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin Bieber. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

She told Good Morning America when asked about how they have handled their health frights: “I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you're going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations."

In September, Justin cancelled his Justice world tour, saying he needed to prioritise his health.

"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he said in an Instagram story.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio... after getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me."

EntertainmentNorth America

