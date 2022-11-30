Former Black Cap Brownlie named White Ferns batting coach

Former Black Caps and Northern Districts batter Dean Brownlie has been named as the new White Ferns batting coach.

Dean Brownlie. (Source: Photosport)

Brownlie, who retired from playing in 2020, joins the White Ferns coaching staff following a stint with Northern Districts Cricket as well as the Black Caps last summer when he was part of the staff for their home series against the Netherlands, and more recently their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

The 38-year-old said he looked forward to his next chapter with the White Ferns.

"This batting group has a mix of world-class players and exciting young players coming through as well, so there's a unique playing dynamic that I hope to add value to," said Brownlie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been fortunate to experience cricket all around the world in different conditions, and I want to be able to share my knowledge of the game to help take this batting group to the next level.

"There's some really experienced players in this group that know their game really well and will require support when needed, and there's younger players who are just starting out on their international cricket journey who I can provide a bit more guidance with, so it's individual with how I will contribute.

"It's an exciting time for the side with a T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Brownlie represented New Zealand in 14 Tests, 16 ODIs and five T20Is and represented Canterbury and Northern Districts in a domestic career that spanned 11 years.

The White Ferns also announced Craig Howard will join the coaching staff as a spin coach on a "tour-by-tour basis", starting with the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The former Victoria first-class cricketer brings a wealth of spin experience to the group having previously held specialist spin bowling roles with Cricket Australia, South Australia, and the Adelaide Strikers, as well as with Australian spinners Nathan Lyon, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Molineux.

Howard said he was looking forward to continuing working with young spinners Melie Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The side is fortunate to have some very talented young spinners," said Howard.

"With the World Cup around the corner we will mainly continue to work on their strategy and mindset in the different formats and phases - making sure they're high percentage and giving them the best chance of performing their role which will be to limit the oppositions ability to score and take wickets."

The White Ferns T20 series against Bangladesh series gets underway at Hagley Oval on Friday.