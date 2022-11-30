Ardern pushes back at 'similar age' question in Finland PM conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pushed back at questions from reporters at today's media conference with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marina, including one about whether they were meeting because they were similar in age.

Marin arrived in New Zealand yesterday, marking the first visit by a Finnish prime minister. It's also the first time the two prime ministers have met in person.

At the media conference this morning Marin was asked by a reporter if she thought it was unfair that New Zealand media had used the title of "Party Prime Minister" to describe her.

"I don't focus on it, I focus on other issues," Marin answered, referring the Ukraine invasion and energy crisis.

"I had a couple of free days during the summer and if the media wants to focus on it I don't have anything to say, you are free to discuss and write what you want, but I'm focussing on the issues that are on our programme. "

Ardern then jumped in to address the question.

"I think The Spinoff readers would probably be focused on the issues as well," she said with a chuckle.

The next question asked by a reporter was around the leaders' similar demographics.

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two just meeting because you are similar in age and have a lot of common stuff there, when you got into politics and stuff.

"Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line..."

Ardern, 42, then cut the question off, seemingly taking issue with the premise.

"My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age.

"We of course have a high proportion of men in politics, it's reality, because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender," Ardern said.

She went on to tout trade between New Zealand and Finland.

"There is huge potential between us, the EU Free Trade Agreement is a launch pad for that but we need to make sure that as nations we don't just simply go through the motions of a ratification but as individual nations we look to build on that agreement."

Marin, 37, added: "Yeah, we are meeting because we are prime ministers."

Jacinda Ardern and Finland's Sanna Marin (Source: 1News)

Ardern said both New Zealand and Finland share a strong commitment to democratic values, to multilateralism, and to the rules-based international order - which is being threatened, particularly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Others topics discussed at today's bilateral included climate change and the Christchurch Call, of which Finland is a supporter.