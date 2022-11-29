Poppy seeds mistakenly sold to the public recalled

Poppy seeds used in the manufacture of a range of foods have been recalled due to its higher level of alkaloids.

Poppy seeds (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The imported product was sold by Davis Trading Company "directly to consumers when it was intended to be sold only to manufacturers as an ingredient for making other foods", New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"The concern with this product is that it contains higher levels of alkaloids."

Poppy seeds from Davis Food Ingredients, Attitude Foods, Bin Inn, Essenté, Farm By Nature, Foodfirst, Fresh Line, Icelandic and Wholesale Foods have been affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arbuckle said there is "no evidence to suggest that the product is unsafe for use in normal cooking and baking at home".

However, those who consume large amounts of the seeds, such as in teas, "may be at risk".

Arbuckle said most of the recalled poppy seeds have already been removed the supply chain. It said it is working with Davis Food Ingredients to ensure the product is taken off shelves where it is available.

Anyone who consumes poppy seed tea and experiences any unusual and severe symptoms has been advised to seek urgent medical assistance.

"Given the product was not intended to be sold directly to consumers, our advice, if you have any recalled product, is that you return it to the place of purchase. If you're unable to do that, dispose of it safely," he said.

Anyone who has consumed the poppy seeds and are concerned for their health should contact their health professional or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Information on poppy seed tea can be found on the High Alert website. The New Zealand Drug Foundation can be reached on its website.