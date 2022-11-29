NZ arts show WOW sold, founders say it’s 'time to step back'

World of Wearable Art (WOW), the Kiwi art awards show, has been sold to STILL, a family-owned New Zealand company.

WOW was started by Dame Suzie Moncrieff and her sister Heather Palmer more than 30 years ago in Nelson.

Now, the show which attracts more than 60,000 people every year, is changing ownership.

Moncrieff said the sale won't change the structure, staffing or day-to-day operations of the company which will continue to be held in Wellington.

“We are energised about what this means for WOW’s sustainable future.

"This is a significant milestone for the company, that protects our creative culture and ensures we will remain grounded in New Zealand while enabling WOW to continue on its path of delivering extraordinary content,” Moncrieff said.

She said WOW had been an exciting adventure but it's now "time to step back" and for the show to be "reset".

The pair will remain ambassadors, with Moncrieff remaining a resident judge and Palmer a mentor.

“After two difficult years having to cancel WOW shows, it was wonderful to see the resounding success of the WOW Awards Show this year, we sold out and the audiences loved it.

"Our 2023 Competition is now well underway with registrations flowing in, so we are business as usual as we prepare for next year’s show," Moncrieff said.

STILL is owned by Hideaki Fukutake, best known for creating the Benesse Art Site at Naoshima.

Fukutake says the company knows the acquisition of WOW has "significant cultural responsibility".

