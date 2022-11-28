Watch: NYC police pull man from subway tracks at last moment

Source: 1News

Two New York City police officers and a good Samaritan saved a man from the city's subway tracks late last week, in an incredible moment captured on bodycam.

CNN report the officers were at another nearby platform when commuters alerted them to the man's fall.

The video shows them rushing to the scene where a member of the public can be seen on the tracks already, trying to assist the fallen man.

Eventually, they are able to get him up onto the platform - but for a heart-stopping second, the filming officer appears in trouble, as he struggles to make it up himself.

He gets off the tracks just seconds before the oncoming train pulls into the station.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised "the heroics of NY's Finest" after the incident.

"The courage is second nature," he wrote on Twitter. "Join me in saluting these great cops!"

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Woman with acute kidney failure dies after ED discharge

2

Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

3

Diver who died off Mahia Peninsula named

4

Motor industry expects big price rises under Clean Car Standard

5

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern speaks amid dairy owner protests

6

King Charles wants Princess Charlotte to become Duchess of Edinburgh

Latest Stories

Dairy protest extends to PM, deputy PM's electorate offices

Ardern rejects claims Government is 'pro-criminal'

Govt outlines multi-million dollar package to help tackle retail crime

Thirty-eight caught drink-driving in Rotorua over weekend

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

Related Stories

Trump faulted for dinner with Holocaust denier, Kanye West

Baby given fitting nickname after US McDonald's bathroom birth

Elon Musk granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

PNG meteor's potentially alien origins to be investigated