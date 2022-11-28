Watch: NYC police pull man from subway tracks at last moment

Two New York City police officers and a good Samaritan saved a man from the city's subway tracks late last week, in an incredible moment captured on bodycam.

CNN report the officers were at another nearby platform when commuters alerted them to the man's fall.

The video shows them rushing to the scene where a member of the public can be seen on the tracks already, trying to assist the fallen man.

Eventually, they are able to get him up onto the platform - but for a heart-stopping second, the filming officer appears in trouble, as he struggles to make it up himself.

He gets off the tracks just seconds before the oncoming train pulls into the station.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised "the heroics of NY's Finest" after the incident.

"The courage is second nature," he wrote on Twitter. "Join me in saluting these great cops!"