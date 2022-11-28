Thirty-eight caught drink-driving in Rotorua over weekend

Source: 1News

Police in Rotorua police caught 38 people drink-driving on Friday and Saturday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Officers operated a number of checkpoints across the city and conducted nearly 4000 breath tests over those two evenings.

"Thirty-eight is a disappointing number, but there were lots of drivers doing the right thing" Rotorua area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Geoff Barnett said.

"It was great to see a lot of motorists driving sober, but disappointing that there are still people driving after drinking."

Barnett said motorists can expect Police to have a highly visible presence across the roads this holiday season. He warned all drivers stopped will be breath tested.

Police ask that the public avoid driving if going out drinking, and have a brief message for anyone unsure if it's safe or legal for them to drive - "don't do it".

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAlcoholCrime and Justice

