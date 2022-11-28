Officer hit by car allegedly driven by ex-reality TV star still hospitalised

Kim Baker Wilson
By Kim Baker Wilson, 1News Reporter
A former reality TV star accused of striking a police officer with a car and then taking off is facing new charges while the officer remains in hospital.

The man, 37, has appeared in the Manukau District Court by video link for the first time.

It's the second time his case has been called but he wasn't at the first because he was in hospital.

An officer was laying road spikes to try to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in Manukau on November 9 when they were hit and critically hurt.

It sparked a major police response that ended about 20 kilometres away in central Auckland involving police dogs, the Eagle helicopter and armed officers.

The man faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Six new charges have also been laid, including reckless driving and failing to stop to ascertain any injuries after being a driver involved in an accident.

Arguing for further name suppression, the man's lawyer said making his name public would cause extreme hardship because of his serious alcohol and drug addictions.

She told the court there were serious concerns about his mental health.

A police patrol car near Manukau Police Station, in South Auckland.

Not guilty pleas were entered for all charges and the man has been remanded in custody.

The case will be heard again in April at a case review.

Police say the officer remains in hospital and asked for continued suppression of their identity.

