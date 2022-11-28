How LandSAR rescues adventurers lost in the wilderness

With summer just around the corner, Kiwis' love for hitting the bush is about to reach a fever pitch.

However, if you're lacking experience in the outdoors - or if your name's Rhys Mathewson - you might need an extra hand to keep you safe.

That's where LandSAR comes in, a volunteer organisation that works with police to track down adventurers lost in the wilderness.

They say a common mistake travellers make is not telling anyone where they're going, or when they're coming back.

"If they get injured they've got no way of actually communicating," LandSAR volunteer Greg told Seven Sharp.

"People sometimes overestimate their abilities, and underestimate Mother Nature."

With a twisted ankle, dead smart watch and a bag of scroggin, hope seems all but lost for poor Rhys.

Fortunately for him, LandSAR is nearby and have the tools to save the day - and Ben Hurley's there too.

For more tips on how to keep yourself safe in the bush this summer, click on the video above.

