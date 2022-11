Police have released the name of a diver who died off Mahia Peninsula at the weekend.

A file image of Mahia Bay, near Mahia Peninsula. (Source: istock.com)

He was Tipuna Jones, a 36-year-old from Gisborne.

He was reported missing on Saturday morning, and was found around 10.30am yesterday after a search.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police say their thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.