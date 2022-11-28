Aussie politician wants video game 'loot boxes' made R18

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

An Australian politician is calling on "loot boxes" in video games to be restricted to those aged 18 years and older.

A mystery "loot box" opening up to reveal its surprise (digital) goodies.

A mystery "loot box" opening up to reveal its surprise (digital) goodies. (Source: istock.com)

The virtual "treasure chests" have become more and more controversial, as micro transactions become more common in video games.

Today, independent federal member for Clark, Andrew Wilkie, introduced a piece of legislation titled Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill 2022 in the House of Representatives.

It comes as loot boxes are becoming more common in video games, which a player often has to purchase using real currency. The contents of a loot box are a mystery until it’s opened, but usually contain random prizes like character customisation and in-game advantages.

They’re offered in games ranging from Call of Duty to EA's FIFA football series.

In a formal document Wilkie says the system encourages risk-taking as well as promoting players to spend more money.

"Loot boxes give rise to many of the same emotions and experiences associated with poker machines and traditional gambling activities," he wrote.

"This is especially concerning, as many games which contain these features are popular with adolescents and young adults.

"Despite this, loot boxes are not currently required to be considered in classification decisions nor are games required to advertise when they contain this feature."

WorldTechnologyAustralia

